Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered By $68.40 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 17.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 5,842 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)'s stock rose 18.10%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 39,261 shares with $9.68 million value, up from 33,419 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $53.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp analyzed 900,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)'s stock rose 5.13%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 1.80 million shares with $137.05M value, down from 2.70M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.52 billion valuation. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 22 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.34 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.13% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.92% or 279,558 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inc Ca holds 0.55% or 60,465 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 18,402 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 165,198 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 10,754 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.11% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6.80 million shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Inc has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Svcs Corp reported 603 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 41 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs, Georgia-based fund reported 220,346 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 13,391 shares to 78,637 valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,887 shares and now owns 227,386 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rgm Ltd Liability Co holds 6.76% or 404,089 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.64% or 43,131 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,163 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 5,898 shares. Lone Pine Capital Llc has 1.71 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 54,890 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,070 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.03M shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 598,600 shares. Braun Stacey accumulated 83,797 shares. Washington Retail Bank holds 159 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 69,681 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 300 were reported by Duncker Streett And Inc. Melvin Capital Management Lp invested in 4.19% or 1.45 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $260 target in Friday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Thursday, January 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $230 target.