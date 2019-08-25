Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Shorts at Chubb Limited (CB) Lowered By 7.6%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) had a decrease of 7.6% in short interest. CB’s SI was 5.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.6% from 6.47M shares previously. With 1.37M avg volume, 4 days are for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s short sellers to cover CB’s short positions. The SI to Chubb Limited’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.22. About 1.30 million shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 07/05/2018 – NY DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES – CHUBB UNIT WILL NO LONGER PARTICIPATE IN “CARRY GUARD” OR ANY SIMILAR PROGRAM IN NEW YORK; 18/05/2018 – Combined Insurance Named a ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Chubb Debt And Us And Bermuda Insurance Financial Strength Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive From Stable; 12/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports `CBS Sports’; 08/05/2018 – Harvey Weinstein fights insurer Chubb for payment of legal defense; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB HOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIV BOOST BOARD D; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHUBB DEBT, US, BERMUDA INSURANCE FINANCIAL; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability Exposures; 03/05/2018 – Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 55,818 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 972,758 shares with $114.73M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,613 shares. Ulysses Llc reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Associate Md has 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Group, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,720 shares. 109,689 are held by Altfest L J Inc. Sensato Invsts Lc owns 95,400 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Lmr Llp owns 86,487 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 51,602 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 914,963 shares. Central invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 131,997 shares. Moreover, Barr E S has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,008 shares. Hodges Mngmt reported 48,473 shares stake. Maverick Capital Limited holds 5.46% or 3.49 million shares in its portfolio.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 8,182 shares to 260,664 valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 5,213 shares and now owns 17,877 shares. Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.83 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Chubb Limited shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd accumulated 15 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 336 shares. Connors Investor Inc accumulated 1.51% or 79,297 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 0.08% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Cleararc Capital has 0.29% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv stated it has 10,947 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 7,002 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Llc has invested 0.16% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Benedict Inc holds 1.09% or 18,003 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com invested in 0.52% or 17,639 shares. 43,899 were accumulated by Rowland Communications Inv Counsel Adv. Amer Rech & Mngmt Co owns 300 shares.

