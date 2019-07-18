Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.56 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Position Held by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 16,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.84M, up from 128,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.98. About 1.74M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – In the U.S., Panasonic and Tesla are investing up to $5 billion over the next two years in Tesla’s Nevada-based Gigafactory 1; 20/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Tesla mogul denies meeting with Israeli startup Cortica; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Traders are betting heavily against Tesla’s junk bonds; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Vehicle And Battery Production Increase Has Positive Implications For Advanced Junior Lithium Explorers; 18/04/2018 – California Opens Investigation Into Tesla Workplace Conditions

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 21,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,208 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 156,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 1.46 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants invested in 0% or 10 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,779 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.09% stake. St Johns Inv Management Communications Ltd Company invested in 19 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.15% or 1.78 million shares. Sterling Strategies Llc has 1.85% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,185 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,808 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 178,392 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 35,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Athena Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.07% stake. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 18 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 138,630 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 471 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $4.40M was made by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 16,780 shares valued at $5.84M was made by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A Cl A (NYSE:LEN) by 34,432 shares to 516,671 shares, valued at $25.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co Com Stk (NYSE:SO) by 24,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc..

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,679 shares to 21,394 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 48,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 152,634 shares. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.89 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp holds 5,602 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 19,195 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,493 shares. Cypress Capital Group owns 71,796 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt reported 116,041 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 121,321 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 12,447 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc has 2.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 515,021 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 31,459 shares. Moreover, Haverford Fin has 1.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 120,313 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 73,125 shares or 5.37% of the stock. Duncker Streett owns 30,040 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank reported 0.46% stake.