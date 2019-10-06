Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased By $708,498 Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake; Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)’s Sentiment Is 1

Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 9 funds opened new and increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold their positions in Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust. The funds in our database now have: 2.09 million shares, down from 2.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 42.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 5,623 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 7,613 shares with $964,000 value, down from 13,236 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 931,766 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 603,077 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs accumulated 202,055 shares. Savant Capital Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bryn Mawr holds 0.01% or 1,893 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 15,730 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Meritage Portfolio Management stated it has 0.79% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.08% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 128,387 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Llp owns 2.62 million shares. Fincl Management Inc accumulated 600 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 1,713 shares. Security Natl Trust invested in 4,050 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Cigna Corp New stake by 9,334 shares to 25,370 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 31,382 shares and now owns 89,551 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $12200 lowest target. $135.86’s average target is 14.59% above currents $118.56 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Monday, May 6 report. Jefferies downgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $14000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $459.92 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: The Fund With One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust for 691,250 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 33,287 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 113,945 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Highlander Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9,470 shares traded. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.