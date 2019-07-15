Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $546,204 as Shares Declined; Mdlz (MDLZ) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.59M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 11,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,530 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 62,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 2.63M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,427 shares to 121,228 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 239,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York holds 8,515 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt accumulated 10,595 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated invested 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Iowa-based Utd Fire Grp has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Frontier Investment Mngmt stated it has 27,128 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And invested 3.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Lau Associate Lc has 1.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Salem Invest Counselors invested in 129,140 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.37% or 113,914 shares. Exchange Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,715 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.18% or 224,952 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.46M shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares to 72,414 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.11 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.