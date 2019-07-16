Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Moodys (MCO) Holding Held by Great West Life Assurance Company

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 38,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 107,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 387,194 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1, Wa’s Go Bonds, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CITGO PETROLEUM & CITGO HOLDING TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Cmbs Classes Of Bbcms 2018-TALL; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS XL GROUP FOR UPGRADE ON AXA’S PROPOSED PURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa to Wisconsin lndianhead TCD, Wl’s GO notes; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Huntsville Health Care Authority’s (AL) A1 And P-1; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On Green Bay, Wi’s Go Bonds And Notes; Outlook Negative; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To Hubbard Radio, Llc Amended And Extended 1st Lien Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES DJO FINANCE’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 12,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,815 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 25,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 942,288 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department reported 1,090 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% or 1,596 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co accumulated 4,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc has 969 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Btim holds 3,705 shares. Carderock Mngmt holds 11,693 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1.22M shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1,769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability owns 7,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 77,375 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 26,524 shares to 46,677 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,010 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.51% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 40,630 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Llc has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Motco invested in 0.38% or 12,604 shares. Churchill Management Corp invested in 0.42% or 53,200 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 109,355 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.27% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc has 0.24% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,056 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 7,946 shares. 20,853 were reported by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Telos Cap owns 904 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Co reported 30,528 shares stake.

