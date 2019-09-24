Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Castine Capital Management Boosted Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stake By $3.51 Million

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 22.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 11,921 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 64,790 shares with $9.26M value, up from 52,869 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $102.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 957,259 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) stake by 30.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 103,118 shares as Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH)’s stock rose 12.96%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 438,764 shares with $15.30M value, up from 335,646 last quarter. Qcr Holdings Inc now has $599.31M valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 8,290 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings Named 2019 Bank & Thrift â€œSm-All Starâ€ by Sandler O’Neill – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Appoints Ms. Reba Winter Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13,060 activity. Ziegler Marie Z. bought $6,510 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 36,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 11,526 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 13,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 233 shares. 12,505 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 47,316 were reported by Cap Advisers Lc. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0% or 100,197 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 9,069 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 20,414 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 11,116 shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd has 2.33% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,247 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher announces redemption of senior notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Envista prices its IPO at $22 – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Largest IPO this Week: Danaher Carves Out its Dental Unit with Envista – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 11,585 shares to 488,245 valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 11,557 shares and now owns 123,651 shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Gp has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.87 million shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.03% or 9,829 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,660 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Lc holds 61,004 shares or 5.05% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc owns 104,207 shares. 87,478 were reported by Capital Inc Ok. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.10M shares. Sigma Planning reported 8,224 shares. 1.67 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com holds 1.35% or 46,170 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 2.62% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreno Evelyn V has 2.85% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by RALES MITCHELL P, worth $348,800 on Friday, August 23.