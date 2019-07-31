Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake; IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (IDKOF) Shorts Up By 33.26%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 1690.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 117,141 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock rose 23.14%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 124,072 shares with $3.44 million value, up from 6,931 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 3.60M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) had an increase of 33.26% in short interest. IDKOF’s SI was 468,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.26% from 351,800 shares previously. It closed at $31.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Retail Bank Of Stockton accumulated 9,543 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 50,536 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 30 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 83,196 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 177,900 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 1,711 shares. 299,355 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Coho Prtn reported 4.36 million shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 12,931 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 92,168 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com holds 65,215 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) stake by 13,448 shares to 517 valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 23,168 shares and now owns 195,940 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $30 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ether, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, engineering plastics, solvents, and various functional materials.