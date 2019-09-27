Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake; Walthausen & Company Cut Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding

Walthausen & Company decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 34.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 349,460 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Walthausen & Company holds 667,760 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $463.86 million valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9101. About 1.25M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 24.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 1,901 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 5,960 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 7,861 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $50.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $545.75. About 69,231 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 7,304 shares to 45,772 valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 14,774 shares and now owns 98,199 shares. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. Shares for $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -6.44% below currents $545.75 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 4. Deutsche Bank maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $49000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 21.09 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 909 shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Liability Company has 30 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 107,968 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0.03% or 16,106 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 0.01% stake. 70 are owned by Oakworth Inc. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,405 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Weatherly Asset Management LP invested 0.26% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Orrstown Financial Services holds 0.06% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,769 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 687,749 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability reported 1,559 shares. Cypress Capital Group Inc stated it has 5,231 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Aperio Gru Ltd accumulated 129,144 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.33M are held by Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Alberta Mgmt owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 62,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 54,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 277,737 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 275,307 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 33,361 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 57,075 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 890,567 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 84,354 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 49,917 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 11,300 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $35,700 worth of stock was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R on Friday, August 30. $97,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were bought by Wood David M..

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy has $600 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $4.42’s average target is 51.88% above currents $2.9101 stock price. Gulfport Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy: Hoping For $2.75 Natural Gas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.