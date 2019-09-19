Oppenheimer Asset Management Cut By $467,446 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Isoray (ISR) Sentiment Is 1

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 1,351 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 22,957 shares with $7.96 million value, down from 24,308 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $232.27. About 89,824 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.40, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 6 funds increased or opened new positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stock positions in Isoray Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.67 million shares, down from 4.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Isoray Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 29,422 shares traded. IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) has declined 43.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ISR News: 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Revenue Increasing by Not Less Than 20%; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Rev $5.8M; 08/05/2018 – ISORAY INC – ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss $1.3M; 02/04/2018 ISORAY INC ISR.A : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $1; 18/04/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 11/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces the First Disposable Delivery System for Custom Intra-operative Strands for Prostate Cancer Treatment; 20/04/2018 – DJ IsoRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISR)

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.92 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. for 370,612 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 14,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 58 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 117,100 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 23.84% above currents $232.27 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $375 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 30.

