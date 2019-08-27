Oppenheimer Asset Management Cut By $407,200 Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Moelis & Company (MC)

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 31.82% above currents $33 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. JMP Securities maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Monday, April 8 with “Market Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Monday, July 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Wood. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $50 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,072 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 57,553 shares with $5.79 million value, down from 61,625 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.25 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 303,401 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -6.00% below currents $126.2 stock price. Zoetis had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 1. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 6,525 shares to 63,051 valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 27,199 shares and now owns 391,030 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.