Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $508,404 as Market Valuation Rose; Eog Resources (EOG) Position Maintained by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 136.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 16,921 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 7,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 397,970 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 50,676 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 333,970 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 6,763 were accumulated by Frontier Management Commerce. Daiwa Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 4,550 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 5,721 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invs Communication reported 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Eaton Vance reported 0.04% stake. Us Fincl Bank De reported 2,584 shares. Numerixs Inc invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.01% or 11,397 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 9,600 shares. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 5,968 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 56,677 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $580,165 activity. 3,110 shares were bought by KLAUDER PAUL, worth $154,909 on Tuesday, February 5.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 59,605 shares to 246,333 shares, valued at $31.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 12,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,032 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.