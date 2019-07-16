Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Position in Smith A O (AOS) as Shares Declined; Oarsman Capital Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,744 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 87,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 922,605 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 20,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 27,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 3.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 40,443 shares to 181,034 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core International Agg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.47% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc owns 53,594 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.09M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 239,416 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Telemus Cap Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,317 shares. Qci Asset Management has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 309 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 3.95M shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 26,487 are owned by Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv. Sequoia Fincl Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ghp Investment Inc invested in 7,445 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Malaga Cove reported 13,890 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. The insider JONES PAUL W sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000. $239,400 worth of stock was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8.

