Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding; Acadian Asset Management Cut Magellan Health (MGLN) Position as Stock Price Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 79 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 70,285 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 16,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 53,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 37,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.43 million shares traded or 61.62% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 49,447 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Management has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Guggenheim Lc owns 7,039 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 74,294 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Svcs Automobile Association owns 5,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8,255 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 46,470 shares. First Advsrs LP accumulated 0% or 30,522 shares. 13D Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 150,000 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 24,209 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.09% stake.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24,873 shares to 178,078 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 72,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Aduro Biotech Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 10,422 shares to 87,575 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,618 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

