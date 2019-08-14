Oppenheimer & Close Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut by $1.06 Million; As United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Increased Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 6.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 75,621 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 64,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 97,339 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% or 203,032 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt owns 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,436 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7.68M were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Korea Inv Corp invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Financial Advisors stated it has 98,016 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Management reported 8,500 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 382,626 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 13.86M shares. Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 68,529 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP holds 0% or 68 shares. Sonata Capital Group invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,437 shares.

