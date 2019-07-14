Oppenheimer & Company Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) Has Increased by $309,840 as Stock Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,853 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 18,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 433,962 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,485 shares to 396,327 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 34,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,413 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Receives Multiple 2019 ControlTrends Awards NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Introduces the WINLINE 500 Series from Winona®, a Family of Linear Accent Luminaires Offering Superior Optical Performance – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) CEO Vern Nagel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 60,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlanta L L C holds 1.51M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 114,393 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 2,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability owns 1,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 284 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 150,701 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 299,833 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv owns 46,014 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 3,580 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 51,930 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 160,986 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment accumulated 1.81% or 89,766 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 2,030 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited holds 0.21% or 11,498 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,028 shares. Assetmark reported 3,213 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 738 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% or 16,440 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny owns 66,326 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Com owns 9,423 shares. Lynch & Assoc In invested in 26,843 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc holds 346,703 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bellecapital Intl Limited has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,457 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 8,085 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 3,715 shares to 5,365 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 26,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).