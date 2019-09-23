Oppenheimer & Company Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $367,488; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Market Value Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Lifted by $6.79 Million Its Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 67.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 9,221 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 5,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.18. About 228,900 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 102,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.08 million, up from 632,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 751,121 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Business Leaders Have Less Than a Day a Year to Focus on Cyber Risk: Marsh, Microsoft Survey – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kim Marsh Joins Mercer’s Dallas Office as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 99,209 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability has 1.57% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 81,808 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 392,729 shares. Sound Shore Ct invested 2.21% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Markel holds 609,500 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 24,888 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 20,845 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 1.75 million shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 11,986 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 26,209 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 25,512 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 19,730 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cap Planning Advsrs Llc stated it has 11,957 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,900 shares to 87,207 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,889 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42,182 shares to 515,793 shares, valued at $58.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,772 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).