Oppenheimer & Company Lifted Range Res (RRC) Stake by $693,572 as Market Valuation Declined; As Denbury Res (DNR) Market Valuation Declined, Hbk Investments LP Lifted Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 91.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 848,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 922,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 11.56M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 49.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 63,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,864 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 70,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 20.93M shares traded or 125.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP holds 84,100 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP owns 40,838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc owns 78,080 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 200,270 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1.33 million shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Co reported 40,300 shares. Westwood has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 6,660 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Osmium Prns reported 45,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2.37M shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 5,489 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,288 shares to 47,171 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,197 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Denbury Resources: Penn Virginia Deal Termination Leaves It Reliant On Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Denbury Resources Stock Sank Almost 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold DNR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 408,852 shares. Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 0.03% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). 930,530 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 66.98M shares in its portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Company owns 63,646 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 58,219 are held by Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co. 1.40M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Connor Clark Lunn Invest holds 1.75M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 3.57 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 300,399 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) or 285,746 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 150,040 shares to 28,908 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 19,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,592 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).