Oppenheimer & Company Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 1.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 76,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 158,783 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 82,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 3.66 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 6,524 shares to 6,402 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,771 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability holds 6,041 shares. Coastline reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten Grp holds 20,113 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 5,998 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.02% or 2,166 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 37,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boston Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 33,384 shares. Hennessy Incorporated holds 77,160 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na, Kansas-based fund reported 6,257 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Llc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 297,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.05% or 149,025 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company reported 2,218 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jane Street Llc accumulated 0% or 5,414 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Ltd Company holds 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 20,035 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 29,880 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Altrinsic Ltd Co reported 1.22 million shares. Thornburg Invest Management holds 572,080 shares. Pggm holds 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 897,566 shares. Intact Invest reported 6,200 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ftb Advisors holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 87,611 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Llc stated it has 3.68M shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 2.44% or 54,449 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment (Uk) Ltd has 246,361 shares. Field Main Bancorp accumulated 450 shares. 61,153 are owned by Choate Investment Advisors. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 294 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 395 shares to 20,420 shares, valued at $38.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).