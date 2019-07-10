Oppenheimer & Close Maintains Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS); As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Has Upped by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 2.02 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 672.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 12,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 645,721 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 93,472 shares to 500 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 88,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,488 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 2,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 38,726 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 10,442 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 2.01 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Legal General Grp Inc Pcl reported 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.34% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 69,382 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 285,889 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Vigilant Llc reported 0.03% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 62 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 266,959 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 0.01% or 1,148 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.