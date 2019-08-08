Oppenheimer & Close Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $1.06 Million as Shares Declined; As Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Stock Price Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 31,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 105,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 67,330 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Vestor Lc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Conning holds 1.56% or 922,197 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 1.07 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.55% or 38,029 shares. 97,613 are held by Bellecapital Limited. Oarsman Cap Inc accumulated 50,094 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 12,000 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.68% or 14,543 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,026 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 36,730 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 62.63M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

