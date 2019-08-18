Oppenheimer & Company Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Upped Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 19,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 172,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.01M, up from 152,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,812 shares to 162,374 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovator Etfs Tr by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,987 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Inc reported 99,905 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Co holds 3,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.58% stake. Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,528 shares. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated reported 3,277 shares. 46,399 are held by Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx. Reik And Commerce Limited Liability owns 4,352 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherstone Management has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fin Advisory Gp Inc reported 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 211,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Ifrah Fincl Services accumulated 1,896 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 92,181 shares.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,843 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $355.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 34,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08M shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).