Oppenheimer & Company Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; ANTILIA GROUP COMMON SHARES (AGGG) Shorts Decreased By 35.14%

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 27.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 7,748 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 36,147 shares with $4.08M value, up from 28,399 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.24. About 1.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

ANTILIA GROUP CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGGG) had a decrease of 35.14% in short interest. AGGG’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.14% from 3,700 shares previously. The stock increased 8.32% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1324. About 3,910 shares traded. Antilia Group, Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGGG) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Antilia Group, Corp. engages in the development of applications and games. The company has market cap of $567,867. It develops Android and iOS apps and games. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2016 and is based in Sosua, Dominican Republic.

Another recent and important Antilia Group, Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGGG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 6,900 shares to 87,207 valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 54,591 shares and now owns 111,257 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -0.82% below currents $111.24 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital.

