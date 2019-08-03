Oppenheimer & Close Raised Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position by $667,342; America First Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $307,260 as Market Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 546,932 shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45 million for 60.66 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.