Oppenheimer & Close Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Declined; Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Declined While Perceptive Advisors Raised by $15.00 Million Its Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 15.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 11.52M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 1.34M shares traded or 76.94% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Financial Bank And Mi has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Georgia-based Stadion Money Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth owns 26,457 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,090 shares. 6,306 are owned by Summit Wealth Limited Company. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer reported 0.3% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 648,162 shares. 184,975 are owned by Pillar Pacific Limited Com. Founders Fin Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc owns 521,835 shares. 17,159 were accumulated by Bbt Ltd. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 818,137 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,668 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Lc has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 6,422 shares to 6,422 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 3.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. The insider LENZ BRIAN bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. Shares for $21.80M were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. Grossman Jerrold B also bought $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares. The insider Grossman Adam S bought $120,000. On Friday, May 17 Mond James bought $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 4,500 shares.