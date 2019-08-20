Oppenheimer & Close Raised Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Market Value Rose; Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $631,320

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 156,958 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 1.89M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares to 66,280 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).