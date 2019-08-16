Opko Health (OPK) Holding Maintained by Rk Asset Management Llc; Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Oneok New (OKE) as Share Price Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 3.40 million shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Management has invested 0.31% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Trust Of Virginia Va owns 4,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,961 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.13 million shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,400 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Penbrook Ltd Liability invested in 0.77% or 10,600 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 9,631 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Signalpoint Asset Limited reported 3,172 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Indexiq Limited Liability Company owns 4,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.70 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, worth $101,187 on Tuesday, April 2. 50,000 shares valued at $96,000 were bought by Fishel Robert Scott on Tuesday, May 28. $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by HSIAO JANE PH D. Shares for $61,500 were bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22. PAGANELLI JOHN A also bought $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares. Logal Adam also bought $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 66,513 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Moors Cabot accumulated 48,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 919,265 shares. North Star Investment holds 30,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 11,000 shares. Vanguard owns 29.66M shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 1.29M shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 72,569 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4.53M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 127,781 shares stake. Group Inc Inc One Trading LP invested in 2.15 million shares. 444,400 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. California State Teachers Retirement owns 496,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 24,728 shares.