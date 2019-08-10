Opko Health (OPK) Holding Increased by Rk Asset Management Llc; Bangor Savings Bank Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.32 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 4.11 million shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 136,564 shares. Jacobs Company Ca accumulated 60,547 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 15,489 shares. Meritage Portfolio has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited, Australia-based fund reported 13,279 shares. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Albion Finance Ut invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gibraltar reported 1,450 shares. 34,627 were accumulated by Pitcairn Communication. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability has 2.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 223,897 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Co Lc has invested 5.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt reported 12,879 shares. Ariel Investments Limited holds 1.55% or 893,391 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 959,711 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 275,646 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 219,477 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 61,502 shares. Horrell Cap Management Incorporated has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 300 shares. Cumberland Inc invested 0.02% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Pinnacle Ltd has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 19,100 shares. Geode Management Llc stated it has 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Plante Moran Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Moreover, Elkhorn Prns Partnership has 0.02% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 13,500 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 2.14 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 314,100 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.70 million activity. PAGANELLI JOHN A bought 10,000 shares worth $20,888. Fishel Robert Scott bought $96,000 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Tuesday, May 28. $20,452 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Rubin Steven D. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $61,500 was bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR. 10,000 shares valued at $20,297 were bought by HSIAO JANE PH D on Thursday, May 9. 3,250 shares were bought by Logal Adam, worth $6,630.