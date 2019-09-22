Opko Health (OPK) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lodestar Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Enbridge (ENB)

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 205,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 237,015 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2.55M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.35 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 10,000 shares. Logal Adam had bought 3,250 shares worth $6,630. $21,442 worth of stock was bought by Rubin Steven D on Thursday, May 9. 10,000 shares were bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A, worth $20,888. PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR had bought 30,000 shares worth $61,500 on Wednesday, May 22. 50,000 shares were bought by Fishel Robert Scott, worth $96,000 on Tuesday, May 28.

More notable recent OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For OPKO Health Inc (OPK) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OPKO Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OPKO strikes out with OPK-88004 for men with BPH, shares down 25% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OPKO Health to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioReference Laboratories Named as Preferred Laboratory with Horizon Healthcare Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 107,336 shares to 538,250 shares, valued at $34.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,399 shares, and cut its stake in Golden Entmt Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation reported 598,900 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 44,939 shares. Cap Advsr Incorporated Ok stated it has 0.01% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 846,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Lc reported 72,789 shares stake. North Star Asset, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,027 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 21,839 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 323,200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 188,050 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Moreover, Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,335 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).