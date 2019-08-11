OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.20 N/A -0.33 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OPKO Health Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. From a competition point of view, Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta which is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OPKO Health Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 614.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 81.8% respectively. OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.