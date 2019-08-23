OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -0.33 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 10.4%. Insiders held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.