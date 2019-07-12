OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We are contrasting OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.36 N/A -0.27 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OPKO Health Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. OPKO Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 9.7%. 5.4% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.