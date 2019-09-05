OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.24 N/A -0.33 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.79 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OPKO Health Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,354.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.