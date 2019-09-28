OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.40 362.62M -0.33 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OPKO Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 18,409,910,138.60% -10.7% -7.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,921,409.21% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OPKO Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 52.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 0% respectively. About 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.