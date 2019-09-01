OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.23 N/A 3.71 20.20

In table 1 we can see OPKO Health Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 91% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.