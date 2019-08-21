OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

As Biotechnology businesses, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.34 N/A -0.33 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.65 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see OPKO Health Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OPKO Health Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 517.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.