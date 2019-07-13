OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.39 N/A -0.27 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OPKO Health Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta and it is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 25% respectively. About 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.