OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.55 N/A -0.33 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.97 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.