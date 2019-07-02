OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.59 N/A -0.27 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.55 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Cerecor Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that OPKO Health Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. OPKO Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OPKO Health Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 85.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 51.3% respectively. 5.4% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.