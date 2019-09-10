OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

As Biotechnology businesses, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.33 N/A -0.33 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OPKO Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OPKO Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $170.5, while its potential upside is 65.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.