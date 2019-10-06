OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) At $2.15 Forms Bottom; One Liberty Properties (OLP) Has 1.47 Sentiment

One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 53 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 36 sold and decreased their stock positions in One Liberty Properties Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.17 million shares, up from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding One Liberty Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

One Liberty Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $528.70 million. The company's property portfolio includes retail furniture stores, as well as industrial, office, flex, health and fitness, and other properties. It has a 29.25 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2008, it owned 67 properties; holds a 50% tenancy in common interest in 1 property; and owns 4 properties through joint ventures.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.15M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Co Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. for 199,853 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 52,174 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has 0.43% invested in the company for 110,584 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Diligent Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,359 shares.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 73,938 shares traded or 82.78% up from the average. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) has risen 8.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

