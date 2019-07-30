OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.27 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.01 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OPKO Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that OPKO Health Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s beta is 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 21.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares. 5.4% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.