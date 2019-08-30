OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OPKO Health Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 28.3% respectively. 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.