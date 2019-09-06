OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Contrasting side by side

Both OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.24 N/A -0.33 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 109.80 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OPKO Health Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 75.10% and its average price target is $90.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 82.09% respectively. About 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.