OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Contrasting side by side

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.38 N/A -0.27 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.13 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see OPKO Health Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Mesoblast Limited has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Mesoblast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 2.7%. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats OPKO Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.