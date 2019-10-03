OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.39 362.62M -0.33 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OPKO Health Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 18,285,512,581.31% -10.7% -7.6% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 381,611,570.25% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OPKO Health Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 128.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.