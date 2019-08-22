OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.33 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 12.30 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year iBio Inc. has weaker performance than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.