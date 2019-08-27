OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -0.33 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 80.86 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OPKO Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OPKO Health Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus price target and a 67.98% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.