OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.40 362.62M -0.33 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights OPKO Health Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 18,329,879,189.20% -10.7% -7.6% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 179,331,306.99% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.