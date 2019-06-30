OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.57 N/A -0.27 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OPKO Health Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. OPKO Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 2.2% respectively. About 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.